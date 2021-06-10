Euro Cup 2021 Match Time in India, Venue, Host Cities, Uefa European Championship Teams

The Euro Cup 2021 is all set to start on June 12. According to Indian time, it will broadcast from 12:30 am IST. Sony Sports Network will be doing the live telecast.

Uefa European Championship which was meant to be held in 2020 got postponed due to the Covid19 pandemic. After a delay from last year, the event will now start on 12 June 2021. What comes as happy news for the fans is that they will be allowed to watch their favourite sport in the stadium. The previous season of European club championships couldn’t happen with the supporters but this time, cheers will be heard in the stadium.

The final match of the Euro Cup will be held on July 12, 2021. For the first time in the event’s history, the matches will be held in several different cities. A total of 11 different European cities will be hosting the tournament. The opening match of the 16th European Championship between Turkey and Italy will be at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome. Whereas the final match will be at the Wembley Stadium in London.

FULL VENUE LIST

Wembley Stadium: London, England

Saint Petersburg Stadium: Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium: Baku, Azerbaijan

Football Arena Munich: Munich, Germany

Olimpico in Rome: Rome, Italy

National Arena Bucharest: Bucharest, Romania

Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla: Seville, Spain

Johan Cruijff Arena: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskas Arena: Budapest, Hungary

Parken Stadium: Copenhagen, Denmark

Hampden Park: Glasgow, Scotland

EURO CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS

Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany.

THE GROUPS

There are six groups in the Euro tournament.

Group A

Turkey

Italy

Wales

Switzerland

Group B

Denmark

Finland

Belgium

Russia

Group C

Netherlands

Ukraine

Austria

North Macedonia

Group D

England

Croatia

Scotland

Czech Republic

Group E

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Slovakia

Group F

Hungary

Portugal

France

Germany

BROADCAST IN INDIA

According to Indian time, it will broadcast from 12:30 am IST. Sony Sports Network will be doing the live telecast. It will air on four channels: Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4. You can also watch it live on the Sony Liv app.

If you are an Airtel subscriber, you can watch the match on the Airtel Xtream website and mobile app.

GROUP-WISE MATCH BROADCAST IN INDIA

- Saturday, 12 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy — 12:30 am IST, Rome

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland — 6:30 pm IST, Baku

Group B: Denmark vs Finland — 9:30 pm IST Copenhagen

- Sunday, 13 June

Group B: Belgium vs Russia — 12:30 am IST, St Petersburg

Group D: England vs Croatia — 6:30 pm IST, London

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia — 9:30 pm IST, Bucharest

- Monday, 14 June

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine — 12:30 am IST, Amsterdam

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic — 6:30 pm IST, Glasgow

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia — 9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg



- Tuesday, 15 June

Group E: Spain vs Sweden — 12:30 am IST, Seville

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal — 9:30 pm IST, Budapest



- Wednesday, 16 June

Group F: France vs Germany — 12:30 am IST, Munich

Group B: Finland vs Russia — 6:30 pm IST, St Petersburg

Group A: Turkey vs Wales — 9:30 pm IST, Baku

- Thursday, June 17

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland — 12:30 am IST, Rome

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia — 6:30 am IST, Bucharest

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium — 9:30 pm IST, Copenhagen

- Friday, June 18

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria — 12:30 am IST, Amsterdam

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia — 6:30 pm IST, St Petersburg

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic — 9:30 pm IST, Glasgow

- Saturday, June 19

Group D: England vs Scotland — 12:30 am IST, London

Group F: Hungary vs France — 6:30 am IST, Budapest

Group F: Portugal vs Germany — 9:30 pm IST, Munich

- Sunday, June 20

Group E: Spain vs Poland — 12:30 am IST, Seville

Group A: Italy vs Wales — 9:30 pm IST, Rome

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey — 9:30 pm IST, Baku

- Monday, June 21

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands — 9:30 pm IST, Amsterdam

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria — 9:30 pm IST, Bucharest

- Tuesday, June 22

Group B: Russia vs Denmark — 12:30 am IST, Copenhagen

Group B: Finland vs Belgium — 12:30 am IST, St Petersburg

- Wednesday, June 23

Group D: Czech Republic vs England — 12:30 am IST, London

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland — 12:30 am IST, Glasgow

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain — 9:30 pm IST, Seville

Group E: Sweden vs Poland — 9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg

- Thursday, June 24