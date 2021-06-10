Euro Cup 2021 Match Time in India, Venue, Host Cities, Uefa European Championship Teams
The Euro Cup will start on June 12.
Sony Sports Network will be live-telecasting it.
The Euro Cup 2021 is all set to start on June 12. According to Indian time, it will broadcast from 12:30 am IST. Sony Sports Network will be doing the live telecast.
Uefa European Championship which was meant to be held in 2020 got postponed due to the Covid19 pandemic. After a delay from last year, the event will now start on 12 June 2021. What comes as happy news for the fans is that they will be allowed to watch their favourite sport in the stadium. The previous season of European club championships couldn’t happen with the supporters but this time, cheers will be heard in the stadium.
The final match of the Euro Cup will be held on July 12, 2021. For the first time in the event’s history, the matches will be held in several different cities. A total of 11 different European cities will be hosting the tournament. The opening match of the 16th European Championship between Turkey and Italy will be at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome. Whereas the final match will be at the Wembley Stadium in London.
FULL VENUE LIST
-
Wembley Stadium: London, England
-
Saint Petersburg Stadium: Saint Petersburg, Russia
-
Baku Olympic Stadium: Baku, Azerbaijan
-
Football Arena Munich: Munich, Germany
-
Olimpico in Rome: Rome, Italy
-
National Arena Bucharest: Bucharest, Romania
-
Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla: Seville, Spain
-
Johan Cruijff Arena: Amsterdam, Netherlands
-
Puskas Arena: Budapest, Hungary
-
Parken Stadium: Copenhagen, Denmark
-
Hampden Park: Glasgow, Scotland
EURO CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS
Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany.
THE GROUPS
There are six groups in the Euro tournament.
Group A
-
Turkey
-
Italy
-
Wales
-
Switzerland
Group B
-
Denmark
-
Finland
-
Belgium
-
Russia
Group C
-
Netherlands
-
Ukraine
-
Austria
-
North Macedonia
Group D
-
England
-
Croatia
-
Scotland
-
Czech Republic
Group E
-
Spain
-
Sweden
-
Poland
-
Slovakia
Group F
-
Hungary
-
Portugal
-
France
-
Germany
BROADCAST IN INDIA
According to Indian time, it will broadcast from 12:30 am IST. Sony Sports Network will be doing the live telecast. It will air on four channels: Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4. You can also watch it live on the Sony Liv app.
If you are an Airtel subscriber, you can watch the match on the Airtel Xtream website and mobile app.
GROUP-WISE MATCH BROADCAST IN INDIA
- Saturday, 12 June
Group A: Turkey vs Italy — 12:30 am IST, Rome
Group A: Wales vs Switzerland — 6:30 pm IST, Baku
Group B: Denmark vs Finland — 9:30 pm IST Copenhagen
- Sunday, 13 June
Group B: Belgium vs Russia — 12:30 am IST, St Petersburg
Group D: England vs Croatia — 6:30 pm IST, London
Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia — 9:30 pm IST, Bucharest
- Monday, 14 June
Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine — 12:30 am IST, Amsterdam
Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic — 6:30 pm IST, Glasgow
Group E: Poland vs Slovakia — 9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg
- Tuesday, 15 June
Group E: Spain vs Sweden — 12:30 am IST, Seville
Group F: Hungary vs Portugal — 9:30 pm IST, Budapest
- Wednesday, 16 June
Group F: France vs Germany — 12:30 am IST, Munich
Group B: Finland vs Russia — 6:30 pm IST, St Petersburg
Group A: Turkey vs Wales — 9:30 pm IST, Baku
- Thursday, June 17
Group A: Italy vs Switzerland — 12:30 am IST, Rome
Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia — 6:30 am IST, Bucharest
Group B: Denmark vs Belgium — 9:30 pm IST, Copenhagen
- Friday, June 18
Group C: Netherlands vs Austria — 12:30 am IST, Amsterdam
Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia — 6:30 pm IST, St Petersburg
Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic — 9:30 pm IST, Glasgow
- Saturday, June 19
Group D: England vs Scotland — 12:30 am IST, London
Group F: Hungary vs France — 6:30 am IST, Budapest
Group F: Portugal vs Germany — 9:30 pm IST, Munich
- Sunday, June 20
Group E: Spain vs Poland — 12:30 am IST, Seville
Group A: Italy vs Wales — 9:30 pm IST, Rome
Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey — 9:30 pm IST, Baku
- Monday, June 21
Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands — 9:30 pm IST, Amsterdam
Group C: Ukraine vs Austria — 9:30 pm IST, Bucharest
- Tuesday, June 22
Group B: Russia vs Denmark — 12:30 am IST, Copenhagen
Group B: Finland vs Belgium — 12:30 am IST, St Petersburg
- Wednesday, June 23
Group D: Czech Republic vs England — 12:30 am IST, London
Group D: Croatia vs Scotland — 12:30 am IST, Glasgow
Group E: Slovakia vs Spain — 9:30 pm IST, Seville
Group E: Sweden vs Poland — 9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg
- Thursday, June 24
Group F: Germany vs Hungary — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
Group F: Portugal v France — 12:30 AM IST, Budapest
ROUND OF 16
- Saturday, June 26
1. 2A vs 2B — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam
- Sunday, June 27
2. 1A vs 2C — 12:30 AM IST, London
3. 1C vs 3D/E/F — 9:30 PM IST, Budapest
- Monday, June 28
4. 1B vs 3A/D/E/F — 12:30 AM IST, Seville
5. 2D vs 2E — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen
- Tuesday, June 29
6. 1F vs 3A/B/C — 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest
7. 1D vs 2F — 9:30 PM IST, London
- Wednesday, June 30
8. 1E vs 3A/B/C/D — 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow
QUARTER-FINALS
- Friday, July 2
QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
- Saturday, July 3
QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 — 9:30 PM IST, Baku
- Sunday, July 4
QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 — 12:30 AM IST, Rome
SEMI-FINALS
- Wednesday, July 7
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, London
- Thursday, July 8
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, London
FINAL
Monday, July 12
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London