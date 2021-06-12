Euro Cup 2021: Italy Beats Turkey, Check Twitterati Reaction

UEFA EURO 2020: The European Championship opener was a kick start literally as Italy took on Turkey at Stadio Olympio. In a good start, Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in the opening match of Euro Cup 2021.

The news was announced by the official handle of UEFA Euro 2020 saying Euro begins with a bang.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



⚽️ EURO 2020 opens with a bang!



🇮🇹 Immobile & Insigne on target as Italy start with emphatic win in Group A...

🇹🇷 Turkey remain winless against the Azzurri @azzurri = your team to watch? 👀#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 11, 2021

It is known that Euro Cup 2020 was put off due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The players played at the Olympio Stadium in Rome which was filled with 1/4 of its capacity. Italy took the lead with 3-0 win against Turkey much to the delight of fans. Interestingly, the goals came in after the second half. Italy was in the lead thanks to Merih Demiral's goal in the Group A opener. Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile netted for Roberto Mancini.

Twitterati reaction

Where are all confident turkey fans? — Ricci (@RicciScott_) June 11, 2021

Pure domination from Italy. Turkey got what they deserved for parking the bus at kick off and playing for a 0-0 draw, disgracefull mentality in a major tournament. — Aurimas J (@AurimasJ26) June 11, 2021

Turkey should be disqualified immediately. — Moses Isutsa (@LugaliaAndega) June 11, 2021

