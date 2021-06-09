Euro Cup 2021: Can Cristiano Ronaldo Break This Record?

After the FIFA World Cup, the Euro Cup is another prominent mega tournament (Euro Cup 2021). Every four years, the European Football Championship is held. The championship, which will be held under the aegis of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) (UEFA), has attracted fans from all around the world.

Last year, the event was set to take place from June 12 to July 12. However, due to the corona pandemic, it was postponed for a year. The championship will be contested from June 11 to July 11, 2021, according to the updated schedule.

In 2016, Portugal, spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, won the World Cup. This time all eyes are on Ronaldo's team, which became the favorite team.

The 26-man Portuguese side, captained by famous player Cristiano Ronaldo, will fight to keep the famous' Euro Cup football competition championship. The Portuguese squad won the 'Euro' title for the first time in 2016 under Ronaldo's guidance.

Ronaldo will establish a world record for most goals scored by a country in international football if he scores seven more goals. Former Iran player Ali Dai presently holds the record (109 goals).

The Portuguese will compete in Group F against former champions Germany, World Champion France, and Hungary.