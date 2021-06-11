Euro 2021: UEFA Opening Ceremony Performances, How To Watch Live In India

The Euro 2020 tournament begins tomorrow (June 12), five years after Portugal won the previous European Championship. The opening game of the tournament will be played in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with the traditional opening ceremony taking place before the game. Here's how to watch the Euro 2020 opening ceremony in real-time.

The opening ceremony for Euro 2020 will take place on June 11, before the first match between Turkey and Italy. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. BST (11:30 PM IST).

Performers at Opening Ceremony

Martin Garrix, Bono, and The Edge are among the artists who will conduct a virtual performance at the Euro 2020 opening ceremony in Rome, using cutting-edge technology to bring fans closer to the competition's curtain-raiser. Andrea Bocelli, an Italian tenor, and avid football enthusiast have also confirmed that he will perform on the occasion.

It will be a pleasure and an honor to be able to offer my voice, tomorrow, at the opening ceremony of @UEFA @EURO2020, in the spotlight of the Olympic Stadium in Rome. It will also be a precious opportunity to send a strong message of hope and positivity. Andrea pic.twitter.com/mlw0uK7e3m — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) June 10, 2021

Francesco Totti and Alessandro Nesta, both from Italy, will perform in the Euro 2020 opening ceremony. Totti played his whole career at Roma, while Nesta was captain of Lazio, and the two are the most emblematic icons in the city, having won the 2006 World Cup with Italy. During the ceremony, the two former footballers are expected to interact with the audience and kick a few balls into the stands.

How To Watch Opening Ceremony in India

The event will be carried live in India on the Sony Ten channel. The SonyLIV app will have a live broadcast of the Euro 2020 opening ceremony.