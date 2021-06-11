Euro 2021: Google Kickstarts UEFA Football Tournament With Doodle

The Google Doodle commemorated the commencement of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship by wishing all the competing teams well on Friday. The competition begins with a match between Turkey and Italy at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome's largest sports arena.

Since 1960, UEFA has been a staple tournament for football enthusiasts all over the world. The tournament's 51 matches will be hosted in host cities across Europe for the first time in history. The event will take place in 11 cities across 11 UEFA member states.

The European Football Championship 2020, which was postponed for a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, will kick off on Friday. The championship was supposed to take place between June 12 and July 12, 2020. The tournament has been rescheduled for June 12 to July 12, 2021, although the name 'UEFA Euro 2020' remains the same.

"So, who will be crowned Euro 2020 champions and receive the Henri Delaunay Trophy this year? Tune in over the next month to find out," said Google

The UEFA is the world's largest regional football championship and the second-largest international football competition after the World Cup.