Euro 2021 Finals Telecast Time in India, Where to Watch

Two teams remain after 42 matches among Europe's top 24 teams. The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, kicked off on June 11 in 11 major cities across Europe. Italy and England fought for the continental title.

Italy is in its fourth final and will be looking to add to its 1968 title. Since winning the 1966 World Cup, England has reached its first EURO final after 55 years.

Both the BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub will broadcast the match live online for free in The United Kingdom.

How To Watch EURO 2020 Final Match In India

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels in five languages: English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. On SonyLiv, live streaming will be available as well.

Euro 2020 Final Match Venue

The highly anticipated tournament comes to an end on July 11. The final fight is between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium, London.

Euro 2020 Final Match Timings:

The match starts on July 12 (Monday) at 12.30 Am IST and July 11 (Sunday) at 7 pm GMT.