Euro 2021: Best UEFA European Anthems So Far

The UEFA European Football Championship, usually known as the Euro Championship, is the main football tournament for senior men's national teams in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The Euro Championship is one of the most important competitions in the world, with one of the largest audiences. The competition is also recognized for its anthems, in addition to some good sports.

The following are the top European anthems.

We are people

We Are The People, the official anthem of UEFA EURO 2020, has been officially revealed, with less than a month until the tournament begins.

Live It Up

This song has served as an anthem for soccer fans everywhere.

This One’s For You

This song was so popular that it was played every time a goal was scored, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for everybody who attended or watched the final.

Can you hear me?

"Can You Hear Me?" is the official song of the UEFA Euro 2008.

Three Lions

Euro 96 was important in a number of ways. It was the first tournament with 16 teams.