Euro 2020: Twitterati Heartbroken After Cristiano Ronaldo's Exit from Last 16

It was a heartbreaking day for both fans and captain Cristiano Ronaldo as team Portugal couldn’t defeat Belgium and are now out of the EURO 2020 race. Not just that, Ronaldo will also be unable able to break the record for most international goals which Ali Daei still holds.

The match between Portugal and Belgium in the last 16 knockouts, ended in the former’s victory with a 1-0 win. Portugal got many chances to score a goal, but sadly they failed. Thorgan Hazard’s goal was enough to take Belgium through into the competition. Portugal tried their best but couldn’t score any goal resulting in Belgium’s win.

Portugal’s performance in the group stage itself was a bit concerning. Group F was a difficult draw for the team. With France, Germany, and fired up Hungary in the group, things became difficult for Portugal. It was completely different when compared to the 2016 EURO where Portugal was there alongside Iceland, Austria, and Hungary and the matches became less stressful. This time they barely managed to enter the knockouts.

Ronaldo’s team got off on a good start with a 3-1 win over Hungary but couldn’t keep the momentum going. The match against Germany was in particular one of the worst for Portugal in this season. Owing to two self-goals, Portugal itself made things easier for their rival. The match ended 4-2, Germany vs Portugal.

After that, Portugal needed either a win or a draw to qualify for the knockouts. After Germany defeated Portugal, the team had only 3 points. Luckily the match between France and Portugal ended with a draw that gave the latter a spot in the knockouts. Again Portugal couldn’t get a firing entry into the Last 16 but barely making it.

They faced Belgium in the Last 16 matches, a team that ranked No.1 in the world in 2018. In the end, Portugal’s dream shattered along with their ‘defending Champions’ title.

Following the loss, fans flooded Twitter with messages for Ronaldo and the team. They tried cheering up the 36-year old soccer star saying that he remains one of the greatest players in history. “Ronaldo gave his everything. He fought till the end. Nothing changes the fact that he is still the greatest footballer ever,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Check out Fan Reactions Here:

Cristiano Ronaldo has contributed to 73% of Portugal's goals in the last 3 major tournaments. pic.twitter.com/e15fVGVX4F — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) June 28, 2021

Portugal scored 9 goals at Euro 2016 Nani & Cristiano Ronaldo 3 goals each

Quaresma, Renato Sanches & Eder 1 goal each pic.twitter.com/4lACkKIeRa — @ReiEusebio1904 (@ReiEusebio1904) June 28, 2021

SOME RECORDS BROKEN BY CRISTIANO RONALDO AT #EURO2020 [ A THREAD ] pic.twitter.com/UQKwIL7M9c — Gyan Bikash Mudoi (@GyanBikash7) June 28, 2021