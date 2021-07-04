Euro 2020 Semifinal Between England and Denmark

After defeating Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday, England's players are already looking forward to their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley, said goalkeeper Harry Maguire.

England advanced to their second consecutive major tournament semi-final after reaching the final four of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with striker Harry Kane scoring a brace and midfielders Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson both scoring from set-pieces.

"I don't want to spoil the fun, but we're not done yet; we've got another big game coming up, and we want to go even further this time than we did at the World Cup," said Maguire.

"Of course, winning here and the way we've done it, the significant progress we've made as a country, may improve and continue, and we've got another big one coming up," he added.

On Wednesday, England and Denmark will face off in the semi-final in London, with the winner playing against either Italy or Spain in the final on Tuesday.