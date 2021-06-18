Euro 2020: Netherlands Beats Austria to Qualify For Last 16

The UEFA European Championships 2020 is progressing at a brisk pace in Rome. The latest clash was between Austria and Netherlands in Amsterdam in a Group C match. The Netherlands beat Austria 2-0 their second straight win in Euro 2020. With this win, Netherlands qualified for the last 16 and secured a place in the knockout stage.

The star players were Memphis Depay and Dumfries. With this, the Netherlands are through to the Round of 16 as group winners. The UEFA Euro 2020 announced it on its official Twitter handle. Have a look...

🇳🇱 The Netherlands are through to the Round of 16 as group winners! 🎉🎉🎉#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Ukraine defeated North Macedonia 2-1 in Bucharest.