Euro 2020 Last 16: England Vs Germany Kane to Sport Rainbow Armband to Support LGBTs

During England's Euro 2020 last-16 match against Germany on Tuesday, captain Harry Kane will wear a rainbow armband in support of the LGBTQ community.

Kane, a Tottenham striker, will be wearing the rainbow armband for the first time while representing England.

In honour of Pride Month, Germany captain Manuel Neuer has worn the rainbow armband in every match his team has played in June.

The goalkeeper wore the rainbow armband for the first time against Latvia on June 7, and then for the remaining three group matches against France, Portugal, and Hungary.

UEFA investigated whether it could be construed as a political statement before deciding that Neuer was "supporting a good cause" and hence no disciplinary action would be taken.

When Germany faced Hungary in the group round on Wednesday, the European Football Association declined a request by Munich mayor Dieter Reiter for the Allianz Arena to be lighted up in rainbow colours.