Euro 2020: Italy Beats Belgium To Reach Semi Finals

Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 in Munich, confirming their status as tournament favourites following a thrilling Euro 2020 quarter-final.

In a tense but entertaining second half, Belgium had chances to equalize the score, but Italy's defence held firm to send Roberto Mancini's side into the semi-finals, extending their unbeaten run to 32 games.

Following La Roja's shootout victory over Switzerland earlier in the day, Italy will face Spain in the semi-final at Wembley.

This match was billed as a showdown between the two tournament favourites, and neither side was disappointed in what was an exciting match from the start.

They're congratulating themselves on making it this far after missing the previous World Cup. It's safe to say that Italy is back, regardless of what happens next.

