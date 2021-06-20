Euro 2020: Hungary Holds France To Remarkable Draw

As soon as fans saw group F with Portugal, Germany, France and Hungary having to face off against each other, speculations started regarding which team can be the weak one. Hungary was the underestimated one in this. They are considered to be the weak team in this group but that certainly wasn’t the case yesterday.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match yesterday was played between Hungary and France. Hungary was leading in the match with one goal and things seemed to be good for them until Antoine Griezmann from France scored a goal to make things equal. The match ended with a draw at 1-1 for both teams.

Things changed at the 66th minute when France scored a goal and made it equal. Fiola struck a goal right before the break for Hungary whereas Griezmann scored a goal in the second half.

The match between Hungary and Portugal was won by the latter with a 3-0 victory. After the first match with Portugal, this has been an improvement for the team. Hungary is putting up a tough fight. keeping the world champions France to a draw is also a victory.

Apart from this, the other match between Portugal and Germany ended with Germany’s win. It was a historic win for Germany with 4-2 goals. The goals from Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens proved to be crucial for the team.

Now the Group F ranking has France on the top spot with one win and one draw. The second position is Germany with one win and one loss and Portugal at third with Hungary in fourth. France has 4 points whereas both Germany and Portugal have 3 points. Hungary has one point.