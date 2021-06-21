Euro 2020: How To Watch Netherlands vs North Macedonia Match From India

From Group C, the Netherlands and North Macedonia will face off each other in the upcoming EURO 2020 match. If we look at the table, Netherlands is in the first position as they won both the matches played. Whereas North Macedonia is in the last place with 0 points as they lost all their matches.

The Netherlands will look to continue their winning streak. The first match that Netherlands played against was Ukraine which they won in a 3-2 victory. After that, the team beat Austria in a thrilling 2-0 victory. The tournament has been going good for Netherlands and they will look to continue that against North Macedonia.

On the other hand, if we talk about North Macedonia, the team has not been performing well. Till now, the team played against Ukraine and Austria and lost both matches. They are at the bottom of the table with 0 points. If they win this match, it will be their first victory. But fans are not very confident about this one either. The match can be a good one but a victory for North Macedonia seems unlikely.

The lineup for both teams can be this. This is the Predicted lineup.

North Macedonia Predicted Line-up: Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Boban Nikolov; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev.

Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Maarten Stekelenburg, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt, Wout Weghorst, and Memphis Depay.

If you want to watch the match in India, you can do so by tuning into the SonyLiv app or Star Sports Network. Here are the details of the match.

Match : UEFA EURO Championship 2021, Group C Match - Netherlands vs North Macedonia

Date: June 21, 2021 (Monday)

Venue: Amsterdam Arena

Time: 09:30 PM IST

Watch on TV : Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony TEN 4, Sony Six SD & HD) You can watch the match in English or different regional languages.