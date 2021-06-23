Euro 2020: France Won't Rest On Past Glory, Set to Fight Portugal

France and Portugal from Group F are all ready to face off against each other at the next match of UEFA EURO 2020. The match will be held on June 24, 12.30 am IST / 23 June at 21:00 CET. This duo shares a history back from the previous EURO in 2016. It is going to be an important match for them.

This match is more crucial for Portugal as they need a win or at least a draw to qualify for the knockouts. The defeat of Portugal by Germany has left them with only 3 points and in the third position. That is why, if they want to proceed, they will have to fight like never before. On the other hand, France has already qualified for the next round. They are on the top of the table with 4 points and a clear seat in the Round of 16.

A rematch to the UEFA EURO 2016 final will happen in few hours when these two teams battle it out on the field. The defeat is still fresh in our memories, France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said. The goal that made Portugal, winner of the EURO Championship in 2016. Since then these teams have been in a face-off just one during the National League. France defeated Portugal in Lisbon to advance to the finals. Now they will meet again on Wednesday when they fight to win.

“It was the final of a Euro, with everything it had produced in terms of emotion throughout the whole tournament,” Lloris said. “Yes, it is a painful memory because there was this defeat in what was a difficult time for the French,” he added.

What added to the pain was that 2016 final was played at their home ground. The match at Stade de France on July 10 seemed theirs to win. Ronaldo’s exit from the finals due to an injury further leaned the win into France’s bag. But things took a turn in the end. Lloris couldn’t stop Eder's strike which ultimately gave Portugal their win.

But we learned from it. It motivated us to do better. “On the back of it we were able to build our success at the World Cup in Russia, and the two things are most certainly linked,” he said.

After all that has happened, both France and Portugal are pumped up. France wanting to take revenge from 2016 and move forward in the EURO cup 2021 by defeating the team that once defeated them in the Finals. And Portugal playing for their place in the tournament. Both teams are pumped up like never before.

