Euro 2020 final at Wembley A Superspreader?

The Euro 2020 football final match in July between England and Italy was a "superspreader" event owing to the degree of Covid-19 infection discovered in or around London's Wembley Stadium on the day, according to official data issued on Friday.

According to Public Health England, 2,295 people were likely to be infectious, with a further 3,404 possibly infected at the July 11 match.

The match, which drew a crowd of about 67,000 inside the stadium, was England's first final in an international soccer event since hosting and winning the 1966 World Cup.

Also Read: India Vs England: Mohammed Siraj's Massive Cutout In Hyderabad

Other events revealed considerably fewer positive tests, which were either in line with or lower than national rates.

The British Formula One Grand Prix (Motor Race) at Silverstone in July gathered a 350,000-strong audience over three days, the highest in the UK in more than 18 months, and NHS Test and Trace reported 585 instances.

343 of the cases were likely to have been infectious at the time of the event, while the remainder were likely to have contracted an infection at the time.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament, which drew about 300,000 spectators over the course of two weeks, saw 881 cases.