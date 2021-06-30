Euro 2020: Check out which Indian cricketer is in the stadium for the England vs Germany Match

The team management has handed Indian cricketers, a two-week break ahead of the England Tests before reassembling for the high-profile series, which will allegedly also kickstart the second ICC World Test Championship. Before reentering the bio-bubble, the cricketers are trying to make the most of their leisure time, with a few spending time with their families and going sightseeing.

Rishabh Pant, India's wicketkeeper-batsman, decided to catch up on some football by planning a day out with his buddies to witness the Euro 2020 last-16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Pant was among the thousands who packed the stadium to watch Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane score late in the second half to send England into the quarterfinals, where they will meet Croatia.

Rishab Pant posted photos to his Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption, "Good experience watching football."