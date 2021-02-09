England Wins Chennai Test: Twitterati Explode!

England won the first test today by 227 runs in a four test series against India. The pitch which was not at all helpful on the first day became more friendly for the bowlers on the final day. India finally lost a test match at home after winning eight consecutive games. England took control of the test match right from day one.

Captain Joe Root cracked a double century which is his fifth double ton. Hence he equalled the record of Alastair Cook who has also five double centuries to his credit. Joe Root is the only player to score a double century in his 100th test. A big foundation that was laid in the first innings with the massive total of 578 runs became the strength of England, as they succumbed to Ravichandran Ashwin guiles in the second innings. Hence Ashwin is the pick of the bowlers in the second innings with his one more feat of taking first wicket in the first ball which is a memorable event after a century.

To hammer India in India is an incredible performance ... 227 run victory ... This team are onto something potentially very special this year ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2021

England's positives though outweigh India's. Not just Root but stellar performances from Stokes and Anderson and quality support acts from Sibley, Leach and Bess. Thought Buttler was very good behind the stumps too. Can't believe he goes away. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2021

What a win by @englandcricket and what a fantastic 💯 Test match for @root66...pretty much the perfect game! #INDvENG — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) February 9, 2021

For his stellar knock of 218 in the first innings, Joe Root has been awarded the Player of the Match 💪#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/vX0Jefh04V — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

Toss is an important factor. But not the only factor. Remember India lost three tosses in Australia and won two of those Tests...while drawing the third. And this is home. Also, the pitch wasn’t as slow or flat as some people thought on Day-1 &2. It was a typical Indian pitch. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2021

Outplayed on our own conditions by a team that should most probably have struggled here. Hope we come back strongly next game! Well played England. #INDvENG — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 9, 2021

India’s only fourth defeat at home in the last 10 years. Lost to England (3) and Australia (1)#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 9, 2021

Don't lose heart Indian fans.

Last time India lost first test of a home series, they won the series 😉#INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 9, 2021

More than slagging India off, let’s applaud England. Superb Batting on day 1 and 2 to set up the win. Change of approach, execution & tactics more than change of personnel should be the focus for next Test. #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 9, 2021

The same feat was performed by Bert Vogler in the year 1907. This is the 28th five wicket haul by Ravichandran Ashwin. However, his efforts were in vain as England registered a thumping victory against India. England could not repeat its first innings performance as Ashwin was in full fire. They were bundled out for 178. Indians had to struggle on an uneven track today. Main contributers with the bat were Shubman Gill who scored a hurricane 50 and Virat Kohli who scored a composed 73. England's left arm spinner Jack Leach who proved very expensive in the first innings captured four wickets in the second innings using the uneven track.