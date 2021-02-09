England Wins Chennai Test: Twitterati Explode!

Feb 09, 2021, 15:40 IST
England won the first test today by 227 runs in a four test series against India. The pitch which was not at all helpful on the first day became more friendly for the bowlers on the final day. India finally lost a test match at home after winning eight consecutive games. England took control of the test match right from day one. 

Captain Joe Root cracked a double century which is his fifth double ton. Hence he equalled the record of Alastair Cook who has also five double centuries to his credit. Joe Root is the only player to score a double century in his 100th test. A big foundation that was laid in the first innings with the massive total of 578 runs became the strength of England, as they succumbed to Ravichandran Ashwin guiles in the second innings. Hence Ashwin is the pick of the bowlers in the second innings with his one more feat of taking first wicket in the first ball which is a memorable event after a century. 

The same feat was performed by Bert Vogler in the year  1907. This is the 28th five wicket haul by Ravichandran Ashwin. However, his efforts were in vain as England registered a thumping victory against India. England could not repeat its first innings performance as Ashwin was in full fire. They were bundled out for 178. Indians had to struggle on an uneven track today. Main contributers with the bat were Shubman Gill who scored a hurricane 50 and Virat Kohli who scored a composed 73. England's left arm spinner Jack Leach who proved very expensive in the first innings captured four wickets in the second innings using the uneven track.

