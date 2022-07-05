England Wins 5th Test Match, Series Ends in 2-2

In the rescheduled Test match between India and England, the hosts won by seven wickets. 'Top-knock performances from Joe Root (142*) and Jonny Bairstow( 114*) helped England to win and level the 5 match series 2-2.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow's unbroken 269-run fourth-wicket partnership enabled the hosts to chase down a 378-run goal in the fourth innings. In the process, England achieved their highest-ever run chase in Test cricket, surpassing the remarkable 359-run chase at Headingley during the 2019 Ashes. It was also the eighth-highest chase in the format overall.

The hosts, who started their innings on Tuesday with a score of 259 for 3, won the match easily as Root and Bairstow tore apart the Indian spinners to collect fast runs for England.

England had set a goal of 378 runs to win the match the day before after India were bowled for 245 in their second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Rishabh Pant (57) scored half-centuries in the second innings.

Earlier, on the first day, Pant's 146-run innings off 111 balls saved India from a precarious situation. His partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out) began with India at 98/5 and finally helped the squad pass the 300-run barrier with a brilliant 222-run stand.