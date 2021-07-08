England Vs Face Italy in Euro Finals 2020

At Wembley Stadium, it was a historic night. It's been 55 years since an entire nation has waited, hoped, and wished for this final moment at the UEFA Euro 2020. On Wednesday night, England defeated Denmark in a thrilling Semi-final to set the stage for a highly anticipated match against Italy. England advanced to the Euro finals for the first time in history, defeating Denmark by a score of 2- 1.

Also Read: HCA President Azharuddin Decided to Begin New Season With Tiger T20 Trophy

England opened the account within a short time. Both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of time, so the game went to extra time. England, on the other hand, made excellent use of the extra time. When Harry Kane converted a penalty kick, England took the lead. Before extra time, Denmark was unable to score another goal. As a result, England has advanced to the final.