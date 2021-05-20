England Tour: KS Bharat Selected In Indian Team As Second WicketKeeper

KS Bharat of Andhra Pradesh has been added to the Indian contingent as a replacement for Wriddhiman Saha, who has recently recovered from COVID-19. Bharat will fly to England with the team for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-Test series against England.

As per the sources “Saha was still recovering from the virus and wicket-keeping is a specialized profession, Bharat was added as a cover. The team needed a second wicket-keeper in the squad for the three-month tour if Saha hadn't recovered in time.

Also Read: Indian Cricket Team Confirmed Match Schedules In 2021

Despite the fact that Saha has recovered from COVID-19, the BCCI is not taking any chances given the tour's duration. Saha contracted the virus while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021.

Bharat, 27, has 4283 runs at an average of 37.24 in 78 first-class matches. He is regular in India's A squad.