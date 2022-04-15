England Test Player Quits Captaincy

England Test captain Joe Root has announced that he has stepped down as captain following England's defeat in the Ashes series and a 1-0 loss in the West Indies.

"I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honor to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket, "said Joe Root

"I am excited to continue representing the Three Lions and producing performances that will enable the team to succeed. I look forward to helping the next captain, my teammates, and coaches in whatever way I can, "he added

After Alastair Cook stood down as England's permanent Test captain in 2017, Root became the country's most successful skipper, with 27 wins. The 31-year-old guided the team to critical series victories, including a 4-1 home series victory against India in 2018 and a 3-1 victory in South Africa in 2020. Root also guided England to its first Test series win in Sri Lanka since 2001 in 2018, which was followed by a 2-0 sweep in 2021.