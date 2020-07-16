In a surprise twist, hours before the second Test match against the West Indies on Thursday, England fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped from the team for violating the team’s bio-secure protocols. Decision pertaining to this stern action against the speedster was announced by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

England, which is hosting West Indies for a three Test match series to mark the return of cricket to the field, is scheduled to take on the visitors at Old Trafford in Manchester from Thursday. England are already down 0-1 following a humiliating defeat in the first Test.

Archer is charged with breaking the protocols by driving more than 100 miles to spend time with his parents and family after the first Test match. He will now commence five days of isolation before undergoing two COVID-19 tests during this time. He will have to test negative to be cleared of his self-isolation period.

The West Indies team, in the meantime, have been made aware of this development and the visitors are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” said Archer, expressing his remorse for violating the strict COVID-19 guidelines. Archer, who was out of action due to injury before the coronavirus scare warranted prolonged lockdown, made an impressive comeback to the Test team. He troubled the West Indian batsmen with his pace and bounce even on a fifth-day wicket at Southampton. Hosts England, already downbeat following the defeat at Southampton, will certainly see his absence as a big blow.

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble,” the English bowler added.

England already look depleted after James Anderson and Mark Wood were already rested from this Test match. The home team will now have to manage with a different pace attack in the second Test. Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes appear to be certain replacements for Anderson and Wood. With Archer dropped from the team, it is likely to open the door for left-arm medium pacer Sam Curran and uncapped Ollie Robinson.