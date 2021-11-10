England Sets A Target of 167 For New Zealand

England has scored 166 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs after being assigned to bat by New Zealand in the first semifinal of the current T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. New Zealand needs 167 runs to win this match and go to the finals, but that will depend on how their batsmen do in the chase

New Zealand has controlled the first semifinals after deciding to bowl against England, as the Eoin Morgan-led team is two down. After a promising start, Jos Buttler failed to deliver, while Jonny Bairstow was sent back to the pavilion in the fifth over. Moeen Ali led the way for England with an undefeated 51-run inning. During his remarkable innings, the all-rounder hammered three fours and two sixes to help England achieve a fighting total.

Moeen scored 63 runs for the third wicket with Dawid Malan (40). In the last ten overs, England batsman has scored 99 runs. Tim Southee, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi, and Adam Milne each took one wicket for New Zealand.

This will not be an easy total, but New Zealand has some historical scores to settle, and with dew on the way, this should be a fascinating chase.