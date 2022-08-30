England Series Will Be Farewell Series For Jhulan Goswami, Says Harmanpreet Kaur

Jhulan Goswami will play her farewell international match on September 24 when India plays England in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at Lord's.

"Having her on your side provides you with a lot of support and balance. This will be her final event, and it will be memorable for her as well as for us," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Tuesday, before the team's departure to the United Kingdom.

Jhulan was the captain of the Indian squad when Harmanpreet made her debut in 2009. "It's an incredible chance for me to captain the team when she plays her final ODI." We'll attempt to create some memorable moments for her so that we may look back on the game with fond recollections. We're doing everything we can to make her feel special. It was a fantastic opportunity for all of us to play with her, and we have many fond memories," Harmanpreet remarked."

Harmanpreet says that it was tough to replace a player of Jhulan's calibre after playing with him for more than 13 years. "Her approach to the team is unrivaled." She is constantly eager to go out there and perform admirably for the squad. When I first joined the team, she was the one in charge, so I learned a lot from her. "No one can take her place," Harmanpreet stated.

"She still works as hard as she did in her early days. I've never seen her take things easy when it comes to practise or effort. During practise, she goes out and bowls for two to three hours. That's unusual these days, but it demonstrates her dedication to the game. I have learned a lot from her as a cricketer and as a person, and she is a terrific example for all of us, " concluded Harmanpreet Kaur