England Players May Pull Out of IPL Over 5th Test Cancellation

The decision of the Indian cricket team not to play the fifth and final Test against England in Manchester has damaged ties between the two sides. While many in the English cricket community are criticizing Virat Kohli and his team, others are allegedly considering withdrawing from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2021.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have a good connection. However, many English cricketers are believed to be dissatisfied with Team India's 11th-hour withdrawal from the Old Trafford match.

Some members of the England squad claim to have seen the Indian players out and about in Manchester on Thursday, despite the fact that they were meant to be in their hotel rooms owing to the Covid-19 crisis in the camp.

The ECB and others engaged in organizing the match are reported to have lost millions of pounds as a result of the Test's cancellation. The fact that the match might have been postponed by a day or two if the return of the IPL 2021 on September 19 wasn't in jeopardy has enraged the hosts the most.

While the BCCI is busy organizing its players' departure from the United Kingdom to the United Arab Emirates, 5 England Test players are expected to compete in the T20 competition. At least one of the five players Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, and Chris Woakes is believed to be considering withdrawing from the IPL due to the cancellation of the fifth Test.

The five England players are expected to go to the UAE with the Indian contingent and serve a six-day quarantine upon arrival.