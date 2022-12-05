England Defeat Pakistan By 74 Runs

England defeated Pakistan by 74 runs in a thrilling first Test of the three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. Guest skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first. England scored 657 runs in their first innings that included a world record of 500 or more runs in the first day of a Test match.

Meanwhile, Pakistan put a good total of 579 in response. In their next innings, England declared at 264 for 7, setting a 343-run target for Pakistan before the chasing side was bundled out for 268.

