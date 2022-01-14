This England Cricketer Could Miss IPL Over Omicron Fears

The IPL 2022 Auction is expected to take place on the 12th and 13th of February in Bengaluru, with over 1000 players expected to participate. Despite the fact that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said that it intends to prohibit players from participating in the IPL, numerous English stars are expected to take part.

However, England speedster Mark Wood has joined the IPL2022 auction. He says there are other considerations to consider before committing to playing in the cash-rich competition. The right-arm pacer expressed concerns about remaining in bio-bubbles and being apart from his family.

"I'm now participating in the auction. However, it is critical to spend time at home. I'll be there for the time being. Looking ahead to the World Cup, if I can learn something in the IPL, if I can put myself in tight circumstances and try to improve at the end of the year, that would be beneficial," said Mark Wood.

"It's only a matter of whether the time away from home, the bubbles, it was difficult for me to travel to Australia without my kid. Especially around the holidays. So I'll have to wait and see how the family issue develops, "added Mark Wood.

The England pacer was a member of the Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 IPL, but he only appeared in one game. Wood was wicketless in four overs, allowing 49 runs.