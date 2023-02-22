England Bowler James Anderson Tops ICC Test Rankings

ICC Test Rankings: James Anderson has risen to the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after finishing with seven wickets in the first Test against New Zealand. Anderson is the fifth oldest bowler to top the Test rankings since Australia's Clarrie Grimmett in 1936.

Anderson succeeds Australia captain Pat Cummins, who has been in top since February 2019. Anderson rose to No. 1 in May 2016 and remained there until November 2018, when he was surpassed by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has risen seven places to ninth following his 10-wicket haul in the second Test in Delhi, the first time he has been in the top ten since September 2019. His spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin has risen to second place in the Test bowler rankings. In Test all-rounder rankings, Jadeja stands at first with 460 points, while Ravichandran Ashwin remains second