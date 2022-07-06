England Barmy Army Trolls Virat Kohli, See Indian Fans' Reactions

Jonny Bairstow, England's batter, is in top form right now. Bairstow hit centuries in both innings of the rescheduled fifth Test against India.

Even, England's fan group 'Barmy Army' took a dig at the former India captain by tweeting a picture of him sledging Bairstow in the first innings. and captioned, "Bairstow has scored more runs in the previous 25 days than Kohli has in the last 18 months."

Bairstow has scored more runs in the last 25 days than Kohli has in the last 18 months.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/RJ6QWAJFxL — Jonny Bairstow’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 5, 2022

However, this was not taken lightly by Indian supporters, who quickly blasted both the Barmy Army.

Here are the reactions:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Total No. of centuries Root has in Int. cricket (Tests + ODIs + T20Is) = 43 🇮🇳 Total No. of centuries Kohli has in ODIs = 43 🔥#CricketTwitter #INDvsENG — Priyanshu Bhattacharya 🏏 (@im_Priyanshu_B7) July 5, 2022

