England Barmy Army Trolls Virat Kohli For This Reason, Indian Fans React

Former captain Virat Kohli has recently completed 14 years in international cricket. He received praise from all over the world for becoming one of the greatest players. After two days, the scenario completely changed. People were trolling Kohli for not scoring a century. Kohli last scored a century on November 23, 2019, in the second Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. Kohli scored 136 runs in that match. Since then, Kohli has been experiencing ups and downs in his career.

Kohli has a total of 27 tons in Test cricket, as well as an incredible 43 centuries in ODI cricket. Many predicted that Kohli would break Tendulkar's incredible record of 100 centuries in international cricket, as well as surpass his tally of 50 and 49 tons in Test and ODI cricket, respectively.

On Friday, the England cricket supporters' club, Barmy Army, took to Twitter for yet another dig at former India captain Virat Kohli. They wrote 1,000 days since Kohli's last international century.

1,000 days — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Indian fans reacted on the post trolled England. Check out some of the reactions.

3,532 days since England last won any format series against India in India. 😉 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 19, 2022

16108 days - Time taken by



England to win a world cup of the game they invented.



That too on a boundary count due to deflected over throws.



Shamelessness max.😂🤣😭😭 — Shubham Sarraf (@Mr_sarraf18) August 19, 2022