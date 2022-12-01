ENG vs PAK Test: Twitterati Trolls PCB and Rami Raza For Poor Pitch and No DRS

Dec 01, 2022, 15:19 IST
- Sakshi Post

The historic Test match between England and Pakistan was started despite the fact that England's players were sick the day before the first of three-Test series. The visitors chose to play the match on Thursday as originally scheduled. Notably, it was England's first Test match in Pakistan in 17 years, which drew even more cricket fans.

However, things did not go as planned for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its President Ramiz Raja. Due to a technical fault, no DRS was available in the first session of Day 1, preventing Pakistan from challenging the on-field umpires' decisions, even after strong LBW challenges. To make matters worse, there was no Speed Gun accessible for the first overs of play, and when combined with England's aggressive start on a flat Rawalpindi surface, things went from bad to worse.

Unsurprisingly, after witnessing so many mistakes in preparations, Twitterati trolled PCB and  Ramiz 

Here are the reactions: 

Also Read: 


Read More:

Tags: 
England vs Pakistan
Sports News
cricket
Advertisement
Back to Top