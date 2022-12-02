ENG vs PAK Test: England Team Creates History, All-Out For 657 In First Innings

England Vs Pakistan: On day two of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, England piled up a massive first innings total of 657 all out.

The England hitters continued to score at a blazing speed after resuming on 506-4. England's batters fully dominated on the first day of the match. The top four batsmen blasted fast hundreds. Zak Crawley (122), Ben Duckett (107), and Ollie Pope (108) scored hundreds. England created history by becoming the first team to score 500 on day one of a Test match.

Harry Brook (153) was absolutely unstoppable. On Thursday, he smashed six fours in Saud Shakeel's over, and on day two, he scored 27 runs in Zahid Mahmood's over. Brook's 153 runs off a 116-ball blitz, which included five sixes and 19 fours, was finally ended by Naseem. Visiting skipper Ben Stokes fell after an 18-ball 41, while Liam Livingstone managed nine in his maiden test.

Zahid leaked 235 runs in 33 overs for four wickets, the most by any Test bowler. Naseem Shah gave 140 runs and picked up three wickets. Meanwhile, chasing the target, Pakistan scored 17 runs in six overs before the lunch break.

