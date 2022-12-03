ENG vs PAK: Joe Root Finds New Way To Shine The Ball, Video Viral

On day three of the first Test match against Pakistan and England, so far only 12 wickets have dropped in seven hours on a flat Rawalpindi pitch.

England batted and scored 657 in 101 overs, thanks to centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook. Chasing the target, Pakistan batted and scored 283/2 after 79 overs, owing to hundreds from Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq.

When former England captain Joe Root saw that wickets were not coming freely, he did something on the field that drew a lot of attention. Before the 73rd over, the Englishman went to Jack Leach to shine the ball, and the amusing aspect was that he used the latter's bald head to get the sweat. Not to mention that players can no longer use saliva to shine the ball, which was once the finest way to shine the ball.

The video quickly went viral on social media, and the Twitterati couldn't stop laughing after seeing it.

Here are the reactions:

"Absolutely ingenious!"



Root finds a unique way of shining the ball with the help of Leach 🤝😅#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/mYkmfI0lhK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 3, 2022

