ENG vs NZ 2022 Test: New Zealand Skipper Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Match, Deets Inside

A big blow for the New Zealand team ahead of their second Test match against England. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has tested positive for Covid-19 and ruled out the match in Nottingham on Friday.

Williamson underwent a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after experiencing minor symptoms during the day and will now begin a five-day isolation period, according to coach Gary Stead. The rest of New Zealand's squad tested negative.

The loss of the hitter is a major setback for New Zealand, which is desperate to win the three-Test series after losing the first match by five wickets.

Stead has confirmed that opener Tom Latham will take over as captain, and Hamish Rutherford has been called up to replace Williamson.

Also Read: Ronaldo Second on World's Most Followed Insta Account List, Kylie No.3 Who's Numero Uno?

"We're all feeling for him right now, and we know how disappointed he'll be," stead said.

Rutherford, who last played Test cricket seven years ago, is already in England with the Leicestershire Foxes playing Twenty20 cricket.