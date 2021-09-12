Emma Raducanu Beats Leylah Fernandez in US Open Finals

Emma Raducanu, 18, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles championship by defeating 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the women's singles final at the US Open on Saturday.

Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam championship in 44 years. Emma Raducanu is also the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova in 2004 at Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu kept her cool in crucial situations and pulled off a surprising victory. Nobody saw it coming since the British youngster entered the US Open ranked 150th in the world. She won three qualifying matches before advancing to her second Grand Slam main event.

Raducanu eventually won the US Open women's singles title without dropping a set. Emma Raducanu's calmness in crucial situations demonstrated that she will be in these important matches a lot in the future.

Raducanu has shown an incredible ability to find a way to win whenever she has been put under pressure. Raducanu led 2-0 after an early break in the opening set, but she struggled with timing shortly after, enabling Leylah to claw her way back into the match.

On the other hand, Raducanu did not allow stress to discourage her and stayed in the game until she broke Leylah again in the deciding 10th game.