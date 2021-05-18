Emilia-Romagna Open: Serena Williams Beats Lisa Pigato

American star Serena Williams defeated 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3 6-2 in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Monday and registered her first win in over three months.

Serena Williams, who entered the Challenger tournament as a wild card in the final minute, won the match in 68 minutes with solid aces and forehand shots.

Williams hadn't won a match since defeating Simona Halep in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in February. Naomi Osaka knocked her out of the year's first Grand Slam tournament in the semifinals.

"I'm just now beginning to feel at ease. I've always felt at ease on the clay, but this year has been a little more challenging than normal "said, Williams, who served six aces.

Pigato was playing in her first WTA match, while Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, was playing in her 1,000th. After the match, Pigato approached Williams and asked her to pose for a picture with her on the court.