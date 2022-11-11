Embarrassing Loss For India: Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar

Many Indian fans were disappointed after the Men in Blue lost to England in the T20 World Cup 2022. Shoaib Akhtar, one of Pakistan's greatest cricketers of all time, took to social media and criticised the Indian squad after the team lost to England. Akhtar even stated that Pakistan had hoped to play India in the final fight, but that this would no longer be possible.

"This is an embarrassing defeat for India. They performed poorly and deserved to lose rather than qualify for the finals. India was soundly defeated. Their bowling was severely exposed. These conditions are favourable for quick bowling, and India lacks an express pacer. I'm not sure why they didn't play Chahal in any of their matches. India's team selection is perplexing," Akhtar was quoted as saying.

"After losing the toss, India's heads dropped. At the very least, India could have tried to fight; perhaps the bowlers might have bowled around the wicket and delivered a few bouncers. "There was no aggressiveness on the Indian side. Hardik Pandya might soon become the captain of the Indian squad in the shortest format," he contiuned.

Watch Video here:

Embarrassing loss for India. Bowling badly exposed. No meet up in Melbourne unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/HG6ubq1Oi4 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2022

