Is Elon Musk Really Buying Manchester United?

Elon Musk the CEO of Tesla, announced that he is buying the world's best fan base football team, Manchester United.

Elon Musk wrote "To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party! Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome"

Here are his tweets:

It is known that Musk has a history of posting irreverent tweets, and it was unclear whether he will buy or not. However, Elon Musk's tweets confused has Manchester United team and fans.

Manchester United has won the English Premier League a record 20 times and the European Cup, the most prestigious club competition in the world, three times.

Earlier, Manchester United supporters protested against the Glazers, who purchased the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005 owing to the team's troubles on the field.