ECB Announces Playing XI India Squad Under Wraps

For the incredible fifth and final Test match between India and England at Edgbaston will kick off on July 1 (Friday). England Cricket Board has announced their playing 11 against India team, India has yet to announce their team.

On the other hand in the Indian team the skipper Rohit Sharma has tested Covid positive which will be a big blow for the Indian side. Vice-Captain KL Rahul was also ruled out of the series owing to injury. As per reports, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian side for the crucial match. However, BCCI did not disclose the official information.

England's XI in the 5th Test match against India:

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Sam Billings, Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

India's probable XI in the 5th test match against England:

Shubman Gill, Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, M Siraj.