DRS To Be Introduced In Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The T20 World Cup in 2021 will be the first men's World Cup in the shortest format to use the Decision Review System (DRS).

According to the World Cup playing conditions, which were released this week by the International Cricket Council (ICC), DRS will be used in the marquee tournament, which begins later this month.

According to the ICC's rules, each team will receive a maximum of two reviews per innings.

DRS was not introduced in the T20s in 2016 and thus was not used in that year's World Cup. It was used in an international T20 tournament for the first time in the Women's T20 World Cup in 2018, and it will be used again in 2020.

Each team had only one review per inning in those editions. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of reviews available to teams has increased because matches will be refereed by less experienced umpires.

The number of reviews per innings for a team in Tests has increased from two to three, while it has increased from one to two in ODIs and T20Is.