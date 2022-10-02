Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag among other Adani Sportline-owned Gujarat Giants players celebrated Navratri in Jodhpur on Saturday.

During Navratri celebrations, the cricketers exhibited stunning moves as they groove to traditional music at a special Garba night.

Dressed in traditional outfits, the cricketers, who are generally seen in cricketing gear on the field, enthralled the fans by performing Garba. Gujarat Giants are currently in Jodhpur for Legends League Cricket.

The Sehwag-led side has qualified for the playoffs and will play the eliminator match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Monday. While playing for Gujarat Giants, Gayle has recorded scores of 15 and 68 respectively. Both of these scores came against Bhilwara Kings. Besides, Gayle and Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Kevin O'Brien, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi and Ajantha Mendis are also part of their squad.

Also Read: Prabhas' Adipurush Teaser Launched Today In Ayodhya

(With ANI inputs)

