Do You Know Virat Kohli, Shikar Dhawan, And Karan Wahi's Relationship?

Karan Wahi, a popular actor, has won millions of hearts with his work. However, few people are aware that before his on-screen debut with Remix, the actor aspired to be a cricketer. His cricket career began when he was a student at St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School. Unfortunately, he had a catastrophic injury, putting an end to his hopes of becoming a professional cricketer.

Wahi was great friends with Indian captain Virat Kohli and cricketer Shikar Dhawan, which is not known. Wahi's relationship with Kohli dates back to the time when the two were selected for the Under-19 cricket team. Both of them share a strong friendship, although they haven't been seen partying together as much as they used to. Several photos on Wahi's Instagram account reflect the relationship between the two Delhi residents.

Wahi and Dhawan are also closest friends, but their friendship dates back to their school days. Wahi and the cricketer grew up together, and Wahi often shares Shikar Dhawan's images from their school days.

In 2004, his role as Ranveer Sisodia in the show Remix brought him fame. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in Aditya Roy Kapur and Parineeti Chopra's Daawat-e-Ishq. He went on to star in the erotic thriller Hate Story IV.