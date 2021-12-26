Do You Know How Much Kapil Dev And 1983 World Cup Winning Team Charged For 83 Movie?

Ranveer Singh's movie, "83," is a recreation of a historic event: the Indian cricket team's first-ever World Cup triumph in 1983. The film was released on December 24 and has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and spectators alike for its exciting and occasionally heartbreaking experience.

The movie depicts not just Team India's success in the ODI World Cup 38 years ago, but also legendary players Lala Amarnath, Ravi Shastri, Yashpal Sharma, and Sunil Gavaskar, among others.

But do you know how much Kapil Dev and the 1983 Indian team were paid for their roles in the film?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, "Before creating a film, it is critical to obtain the rights to the subject as well as the individual story of the characters on whom the film is based, especially if the subject is based on real-life people or situations. Keeping this in mind, the makers gave the original World Cup winning squad roughly Rs 15 crore, while Kapil Dev received around Rs 5 crore for his approval.

'83' is a dramatised version of what happened behind the scenes at the 1983 World Cup. It follows the path of a team from rank underdogs to global champions, setting the way for future generations of players and transforming the face of Indian cricket.