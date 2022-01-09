Do You Know How Much Virat Kohli Charges For Instagram Posts?

Virat Kohli is the number one celebrity in India when it comes to charging fees per Instagram post. Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is well known on Instagram and Kohli is not far behind, with the most followers—177 million—in India on the photosharing platform.

To post a picture on Instagram the Portuguese player costs a stunning $1,604,000 per post in 2021, Kohli is placed 19th and charges $680,000. (around 5,06,00,000 INR).

Aside from Kohli, the only other Indian on the list is actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She is ranked 27th and levies a fee of $403,000 for each Instagram post.

According to Forbes India, these two Indian superstars gained a lot of money by releasing promotional videos on social media.

When it comes to Kohli, he has been one of the most sought-after characters both on and off the field since his debut in 2008. He has promoted several businesses and been featured in numerous advertisements.

Kohli was also one of the most searched sports figures on Yahoo's list in 2021, and in September 2021, he became the first Indian celebrity to have 150 million Instagram followers.