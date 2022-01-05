Djokovic Sets Eyes on Australian Open after Covid Exemption

Novak Djokovic put an end to doubts over his Australian Open title defence on Tuesday, declaring that he will participate in the season's first Grand Slam event after securing a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

World number one had earlier stated that he was doubtful to play in the competition in Melbourne owing to Australia's quarantine restrictions.

"I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! !!" According to Djokovic's Instagram.

The Australian Open's organizers had mandated that all contestants be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption issued by an independent panel of specialists.

Tennis Australia said last month that the panel will be made up of doctors from immunology, infectious disease, and general practise, and that the decision was reached in collaboration with the Victoria Department of Health.

Applicants who pass the first step will be subjected to a second evaluation by a government-appointed panel before being submitted to the Australian Immunisation Register.

Novak Djokovic is currently on his way to Australia after training in Marbella for a few days.