Djokovic Hails Naomi Osaka's Brace Decision on French Open

World No 1 Novak Djokovic praised Naomi Osaka for pulling out of the French Open and revealing her anxiety and depression but admitted he wasn't surprised she was facing a Grand Slam ban.

Djokovic said "I support her. I think she was very brave to do that. I'm really sorry that she is going through painful times and suffering mentally, is what I have heard. This was, I must say, a very bold decision from her side. If she needs to take time and reflect and just recharge that’s what she needed to do, and I respect it fully. I hope that she’ll come back stronger.”

Naomi Osaka, the 23-year-old world number two and four-time major champion, announced that she would retire from tennis, putting her participation at Wimbledon and her home Olympics at risk. After refusing to honour mandatory media commitments, she was fined $15,000 and threatened with disqualification from Roland Garros. She claims they are detrimental to her mental health and likened the traditional post-match news conference to “kicking people when they’re down”.