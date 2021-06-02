DJ Bravo's Dhoni Helicopter Song Crosses 4 Million Views On YouTube

West Indies all-rounder and star player for the Chennai Super Kings, Dwayne Bravo who wrote and composed the song Helicopter 7, has received over 4 million views on YouTube.

DJ Bravo took to Instagram to inform his fans about the news. "The helicopter is flying high,'' Bravo wrote in the caption.

He also praised fans for their unwavering support for DJ Bravo's music. His supporters congratulated him on the achievement and used heart and fire emotions in the comments.

Helicopter 7 was a tribute to MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain. Bravo published this song on the eve of Dhoni's 39th birthday last year, calling it a "special present" for both his and Dhoni's fans.

The helicopter shot celebration is also featured in the song, with Bravo mimicking Dhoni's famed hallmark shot. Bravo has highlighted some of Thala's exploits in international cricket in Helicopter 7, including Dhoni's record as the only skipper to win all three main ICC championships for his country.