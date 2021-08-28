Dinesh Karthik Is The UK's Most Favourite Commentator

The UK's favorite cricket commentator for 2021 is Dinesh Karthik, according to social media research conducted by Online Betting Group (OLBG).

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has been very popular among UK fans after working with Sky during England's tour of India earlier this year. After that, Karthik joined Sky for the English summer, commentating on the ongoing England-India Test series.

Karthik's sartorial style has earned him the nickname "The Giorgio Armani of radio" from his colleague Michael Atherton. He also appears to have formed a relationship with David 'Bumble' Lloyd, with the two frequently appearing on commentary together.

The fact that Karthik is still a player has provided him with several benefits, including more access to high-profile Indian players who would have spent time with him. This has resulted in a slew of informative conversations with elite players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah.

OLBG will make a list of cricket commentators by rating each one based on the number of positive and negative comments they receive on social media.