Dinesh Karthik is Now Official Weatherman For Southampton

Due to the inclement weather in Southampton, the World Championship Final is experiencing ups and downs. The first day of the match was washed away due to rain without even the toss taking place. Several players and fans trolled the ICC for selecting the venue for the prestigious tournament.

Instead of the tournament, cricket fans are concerned about the weather in Southampton, whether the match will go smoothly or not. Many weather websites are forecasting that the weather today in Southampton will be cloudy.

A new weatherman from Southampton is dispelling doubts about the game. Dinesh Karthik, the new debut commentator, dresses up as a weatherman and tweets pictures of the weather." Your lovely weatherman, Mr. DK," captioned Dinesh. Former players and cricket fans have praised him for his work as a commentator.

Yesterday also he shared a pic from Southampton captioned as " Waking up to the sun".